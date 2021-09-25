Verge (XVG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $19.11 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. Verge has a market capitalization of $316.27 million and approximately $19.11 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00350728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000687 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,479,256,992 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.