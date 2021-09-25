Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VET shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE VET opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 3.18.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 233,796 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $17,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 801,877 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 47.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 503,828 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

