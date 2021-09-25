Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.36

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.36 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 26.33 ($0.34). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.39 ($0.34), with a volume of 240,247 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of £109.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81.

About Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

