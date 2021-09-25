Verso (VSO) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verso has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $150,617.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00105054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00137305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,448.42 or 0.99702734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.58 or 0.06728307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.00754862 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

