Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on VERU. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -906.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, analysts predict that Veru will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Veru by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veru by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

