VerusCoin (VRSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.99 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $62.99 million and $27,716.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,448,749 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

