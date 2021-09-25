Vesper 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.28 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. Vesper has a market cap of $39.47 million and $1.28 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $7.96 or 0.00018909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00068362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00101433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00134021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,063.14 or 0.99896541 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.14 or 0.06666729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.94 or 0.00759839 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,956,759 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

