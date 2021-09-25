ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,786,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,266,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of ViacomCBS worth $216,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

VIAC stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

