Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Victory Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Victory Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.