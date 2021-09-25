Victrex (LON:VCT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,468.75

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,468.75 ($32.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,552 ($33.34). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 2,516 ($32.87), with a volume of 83,483 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on VCT shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities raised shares of Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,870 ($24.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victrex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,721.25 ($35.55).

Get Victrex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,609.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,468.75.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.