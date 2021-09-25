Vidya Tops 1-Day Volume of $120,418.00 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $120,418.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00057243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00130258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00043271 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

