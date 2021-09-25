VIG (VIG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Million

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $619.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIG has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 887,738,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

