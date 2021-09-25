VIMworld Reaches One Day Volume of $75,296.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $52.75 million and $75,296.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002187 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00068149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00056511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00102629 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

