VIMworld (VEED) Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. VIMworld has a total market cap of $53.05 million and $82,237.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002209 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00053298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00107033 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

