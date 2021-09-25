VINchain (VIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $245,488.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. VINchain has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $245,488.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VINchain has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00121507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043396 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

