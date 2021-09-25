Vipstar Coin Price Down 12.7% This Week (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

