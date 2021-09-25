Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Shell Asset Management Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

V traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $231.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,461,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.79. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

