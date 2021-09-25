Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.55

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $7.39. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 50,761 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%.
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
See Also: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.