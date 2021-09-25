Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.55

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $7.39. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 50,761 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHD. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

