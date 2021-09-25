Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.24 Million

Analysts expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to announce sales of $31.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.17 million to $31.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year sales of $125.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $125.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $160.77 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $162.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vtex.

Get Vtex alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTEX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vtex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $23.68 on Friday. Vtex has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.42.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vtex (VTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.