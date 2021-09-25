W Green Pay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,891.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0975 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $20,891.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About W Green Pay

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

