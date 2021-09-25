Wagerr (WGR) Price Tops $0.0354 on Major Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $13,537.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.79 or 0.00595812 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,369,666 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

