Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Walker & Dunlop worth $21,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of WD opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.47. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.