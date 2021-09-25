WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

WKME opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

