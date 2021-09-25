Wall Street Games Tops 24-Hour Volume of $793,969.00 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $793,969.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00070915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00107287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00143404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,392.67 or 1.00158978 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.27 or 0.06838153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.07 or 0.00768015 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

