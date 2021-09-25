Waltonchain One Day Volume Reaches $25.02 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $70.44 million and $25.02 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.72 or 0.06857184 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00111266 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,544,600 coins and its circulating supply is 77,823,568 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

