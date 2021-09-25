Waltonchain Price Down 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $64.19 million and $17.17 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,548,800 coins and its circulating supply is 77,827,768 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

