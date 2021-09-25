Waves Enterprise Price Hits $0.50 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $21.01 million and $355,450.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00106787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00144055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,759.01 or 1.00067078 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.70 or 0.06835189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00776930 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

