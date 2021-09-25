WAX Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. WAX has a total market cap of $399.23 million and $23.71 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00067463 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,788,886,556 coins and its circulating supply is 1,760,989,323 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

