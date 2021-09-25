WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. WAX has a market capitalization of $388.71 million and approximately $16.05 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000814 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00067515 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,789,131,007 coins and its circulating supply is 1,761,402,850 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

