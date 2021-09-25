WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $1.05 on Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $334.57 million and approximately $27.64 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WazirX has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00106033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00142478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,687.94 or 1.00171866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.32 or 0.06726127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.00764886 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

