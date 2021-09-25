Webflix Token (WFX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $302.00

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Webflix Token has a market cap of $161,893.83 and approximately $302.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Webflix Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Webflix Token Coin Profile

Webflix Token (WFX) is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,314,984,493 coins. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO . Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

Webflix Token Coin Trading

