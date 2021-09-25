WePower 24-Hour Volume Tops $27,729.00 (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, WePower has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One WePower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $27,729.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00057243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00130258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00043271 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official website is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

