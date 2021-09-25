Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAB. Citigroup upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $384,089.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

WAB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $89.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,110. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

