WHALE Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $12.11 or 0.00028600 BTC on popular exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $75.92 million and $1.18 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00070915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00107287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00143404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,392.67 or 1.00158978 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.27 or 0.06838153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.07 or 0.00768015 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

