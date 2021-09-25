Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143,563 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.45% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $89,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

NYSE:WPM opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $51.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

