Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.08

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.20. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 112,428 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $29.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHLR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

