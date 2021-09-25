Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.08

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.20. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 112,428 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $29.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHLR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

