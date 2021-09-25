WhiteCoin Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $692.35 million and $24.71 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00057071 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022686 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007207 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 942,360,180 coins and its circulating supply is 742,360,179 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

