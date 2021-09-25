Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,038.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Whiteheart has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $45,038.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $593.06 or 0.01387890 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00069828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00106314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00140641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,635.57 or 0.99776449 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.04 or 0.06770342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.82 or 0.00764837 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.