Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several analysts have commented on FREE shares. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 223,336 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 351,925 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,709,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
About Whole Earth Brands
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
