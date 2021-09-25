Widercoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34,438.00 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. Widercoin has a market cap of $340,873.02 and $34,438.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00069992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00106779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00141222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,762.11 or 0.99975380 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.49 or 0.06795217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.63 or 0.00765988 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.