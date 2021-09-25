Wing 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00070260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00106018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00141351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,635.30 or 1.00011570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.37 or 0.06723765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.56 or 0.00761326 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

