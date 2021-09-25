WINk (WIN) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.28 or 0.00608710 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

