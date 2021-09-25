Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.39

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.39 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13), with a volume of 265,323 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £17.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.39.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

