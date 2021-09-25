Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for about $100.51 or 0.00235994 BTC on major exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $640,397.74 and approximately $27,870.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00056477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00128452 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

