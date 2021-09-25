Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 20.1% Lower This Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $603,914.04 and approximately $31,776.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,507.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.66 or 0.06814527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.62 or 0.00351978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.75 or 0.01203923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00110021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.74 or 0.00549893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.16 or 0.00529688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00314121 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

