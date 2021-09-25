Wownero Market Cap Hits $19.41 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Wownero has a market cap of $19.41 million and $33,625.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wownero has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002205 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00070172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00057670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00107233 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

