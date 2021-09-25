WOWswap (WOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. WOWswap has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $47,722.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOWswap has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.88 or 0.00013744 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00070222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00107361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00141851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,733.90 or 0.99942992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.75 or 0.06772363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.63 or 0.00768581 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.