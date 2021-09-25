Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.81 billion and $263.75 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $42,760.70 or 0.99984479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00092873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00052661 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006746 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.02 or 0.00572903 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 206,021 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

