Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $347.59 on Top Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $367.75 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $347.59 or 0.00816017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00068962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00106312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00139984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,510.65 or 0.99798445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.56 or 0.06741303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.00759386 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,657,585 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

