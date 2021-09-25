Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Reaches Market Cap of $982,827.74 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $511.62 or 0.01208479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $982,827.74 and approximately $35,494.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00103358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00134262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,439.69 or 1.00244638 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.77 or 0.06726566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.93 or 0.00762771 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

